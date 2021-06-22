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ACLU Inside Job: How Stacey Abrams Used Her 'Happy Face Personnel Agency' To Steal Georgia From Trump
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20 views • June 22, 2021
Full Video Link Here: https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda:0/Video-Ready-Stacy-Abrams-Happy-Faces-Were-Behind-the-Georgia-Steal:4?r=Hcq6hs3bPeNh1FZcC2Vq98wzagMKBfou
Last week was an interesting week on the Election Fraud Watch in Georgia. As the forensic audit is entering it's door to door canvassing stage in Arizona it will be interesting to watch the request for a forensic audit speed up in Georgia as we witnessed Brad Raffensperger's 'hand picked' auditors report surface on line. Raffensperger had a private auditor - a man by the name of Carter Jones - watch the ballots being counted in the arena in Atlanta for five day's back in November 2020 and he reported his findings back to Secretary of State Raffensperger. He witnessed some very sketchy and questionable incidents go on during the infamous counts of fulton County. We also learned that a company (Happy Faces Personnel) which is 16% owned by extreme Democrat Stacy Abrams and tied to the American Civil Liberties Union was hired to help work at the polling precincts and then helped count the votes after the polls closed. We are learning more and more with each passing day that the Georgia Federal and Senate Elections of 2020 were highly compromised in so many ways as you will see in this video report.
Related links:
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-all-levels-of-ga-government-including-governors-office-infiltrated-by-temp-firm-financed-by-stacy-abrams-video/
https://tennesseestar.com/2020/12/15/as-the-u-s-senate-runoffs-approach-georgia-declines-prosecuting-the-double-voters-they-catch/
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/ga-investigators-election-day-notes-reveal-chaotic-unsecured-ballot
https://justthenews.com/sites/default/files/2021-06/Unabridged%20Notes.pdf
https://www.cbsnews.com/video/georgia-official-raffensperger-we-had-safe-secure-honest-elections/#x
https://www.hfpersonnel.com/about-us/ceo-letter/
https://www.worldtribune.com/who-counted-the-votes-in-fulton-county-testimony-at-public-hearing-points-to-highly-partisan-democrat-stacy-abrams/
https://www.worldtribune.com/tag/happy-faces-personnel-group/
https://www.worldtribune.com/fulton-county-georgia-finally-admits-chain-of-custody-documents-missing-for-absentee-ballots/
https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-ga-state-wire-georgia-elections-government-and-politics-87bb23d4d9b2ec80a1db715e6bf1c633
Related videos:
Video from GA shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a table AFTER poll workers left
https://youtu.be/nVP_60Hm4P8
2020 Georgia election results: Fulton County elections director gives update
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ic-_K9S0Do4
Mom & Daughter Team caught Running same Ballots 3 Times Through counter!
https://youtu.be/G48ywNxVSfM
2020 Georgia election results | Here's the latest as of Wednesday morning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5Fy2OIbDtI
Georgia Poll Mgr Recounts Election Night Fraud!
The Jordan Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BIyVVhPTvok
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
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Last week was an interesting week on the Election Fraud Watch in Georgia. As the forensic audit is entering it's door to door canvassing stage in Arizona it will be interesting to watch the request for a forensic audit speed up in Georgia as we witnessed Brad Raffensperger's 'hand picked' auditors report surface on line. Raffensperger had a private auditor - a man by the name of Carter Jones - watch the ballots being counted in the arena in Atlanta for five day's back in November 2020 and he reported his findings back to Secretary of State Raffensperger. He witnessed some very sketchy and questionable incidents go on during the infamous counts of fulton County. We also learned that a company (Happy Faces Personnel) which is 16% owned by extreme Democrat Stacy Abrams and tied to the American Civil Liberties Union was hired to help work at the polling precincts and then helped count the votes after the polls closed. We are learning more and more with each passing day that the Georgia Federal and Senate Elections of 2020 were highly compromised in so many ways as you will see in this video report.
Related links:
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-all-levels-of-ga-government-including-governors-office-infiltrated-by-temp-firm-financed-by-stacy-abrams-video/
https://tennesseestar.com/2020/12/15/as-the-u-s-senate-runoffs-approach-georgia-declines-prosecuting-the-double-voters-they-catch/
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/ga-investigators-election-day-notes-reveal-chaotic-unsecured-ballot
https://justthenews.com/sites/default/files/2021-06/Unabridged%20Notes.pdf
https://www.cbsnews.com/video/georgia-official-raffensperger-we-had-safe-secure-honest-elections/#x
https://www.hfpersonnel.com/about-us/ceo-letter/
https://www.worldtribune.com/who-counted-the-votes-in-fulton-county-testimony-at-public-hearing-points-to-highly-partisan-democrat-stacy-abrams/
https://www.worldtribune.com/tag/happy-faces-personnel-group/
https://www.worldtribune.com/fulton-county-georgia-finally-admits-chain-of-custody-documents-missing-for-absentee-ballots/
https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-ga-state-wire-georgia-elections-government-and-politics-87bb23d4d9b2ec80a1db715e6bf1c633
Related videos:
Video from GA shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a table AFTER poll workers left
https://youtu.be/nVP_60Hm4P8
2020 Georgia election results: Fulton County elections director gives update
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ic-_K9S0Do4
Mom & Daughter Team caught Running same Ballots 3 Times Through counter!
https://youtu.be/G48ywNxVSfM
2020 Georgia election results | Here's the latest as of Wednesday morning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5Fy2OIbDtI
Georgia Poll Mgr Recounts Election Night Fraud!
The Jordan Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BIyVVhPTvok
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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