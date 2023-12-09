Create New Account
Loud explosions heard at the US embassy in Baghdad
Published a day ago

A series of explosions were heard at the United States embassy near the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraqi capital. 14 Katyusha rockets, allegedly fired by Iraqi groups supporting Palestine because Pentagon supports Israeli bombing on Gaza.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

baghdadus embassykatyusha rockets

