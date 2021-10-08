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[Controlled Opposition Alert] They want you to demand you be able to prove you recovered naturally to a disease that doesn't exist naturally to a virus that doesn't exist
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80 views • October 08, 2021
If we push vax or push natural immunity, we still believe the false premise that the virus existed. The virus doesn't exist!!! Don't play by their rules, make them play ours!!!
Seriously, we live in a world of lethal half-truths.
Seriously, we live in a world of lethal half-truths.
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