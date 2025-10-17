BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Coast to Coast AM Radio with George Noory Interviews RG911 on September 11, 2025
Too many all-nighters is never good. But this was worth it. We completed the Day 2 ‘Turning The Tide’ conference events on September 11th in Washington DC and celebrated at The Admiral in DC with all of our new friends until after midnight, then right back to work — a 2-hour interview with the largest audience we’ve had — Coast to Coast AM Radio with a weekly viewership of three million! George Noory — then it was right back to work, preparing all the PowerPoint presentations for the next and final conference day!

Here is the audio reply without all the commercial breaks - lucky you!


From CoastToCoastAM.com:

“Coast to Coast AM airs on more than 600 stations in the U.S., as well as Canada, Mexico and Guam, and is heard by nearly three million weekly listeners. With hosts George Noory, it is the most listened to overnight radio program in North America.

A media phenomenon, Coast to Coast AM deals with UFOs, strange occurrences, life after death, and other unexplained (and often inexplicable) phenomena. Coast to Coast AM is overnight talk radio with daytime ratings.”



debate911post
