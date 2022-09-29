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0929-2022—How Can Plasma Energy Help You With Renewed Indoor Workouts and Being Indoors More?
Plasma Energy Solution
Plasma Energy Solution
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30 views • September 29, 2022

Lynn and Steph talk about our October, 2022 specials.  One special helps when you return to more indoor workouts with cooler weather.  And our other special helps with more indoor time whether at work or ‘play’ with the return of cooler weather. 

See recent interviews with Sean with USAmedbeds:


video1944676597.mp4

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DFskqrhvObydYQYUlAkkOysgilyp8ILB/view


video1190613152.mp4

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oEJxxysKeq6WEq51f_sUjg1Y7ReECnir/view

Don’t forget we have made changes for purchases which now include personal checks and US Postal money orders.  Find out why there is an advantage to using the US Postal money order.  If you use a postal money order be sure you have cash or a debit card for the purchase.
Our website is https://plasmaenergysolution.com 

Click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.  You will find many articles by scrolling down the home page; the titles are listed on the right side.

Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists.  We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.

Keywords
plasma energyglutathioneprotection 5 with pine plusgym workoutworking indoorshealthy collageninflammation reliefsuper immune support with pine plus
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Privacy Policy