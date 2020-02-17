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Trump Rides the Beast at Daytona 500
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8 views • February 17, 2020
Trump takes a victory lap at Daytona 500 with the presidential limo (The Beast) as a pace car. But the bureaucracy hopes to defeat Trump’s efforts to repeal Obama’s regulations that will make non-electric cars unaffordable in just a couple of years.
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