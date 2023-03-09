Create New Account
The green revolution is on fire Cars (tesla), buses, scooters and electric scooters explode, taking fire a little everywhere in the world
The green revolution is on fire
Cars (tesla), buses, scooters and electric scooters explode, taking fire a little everywhere in the world
It does not matter. It doesn't matter if a minority of unfortunate losses. Even it doesn't matter the fact that disposing of such amount of durable batteries environmental damage, it doesn't concern that producing and powering an electric car polluts more than the common cars in circulation today.
Only their goal matters. Selling cars that limit the kilometer of movements, which cost infinitely more (changing a battery cost almost as much as a car) and that all this guarantees 2 desired effects
1️⃣ car rental will be considered by many more sustainable (no own cars, therefore)
2️⃣the number of car owners will decrease drastically allowing even more wider social control
⚠️ would you send your child to school in a bus of the same?

