JCI 2022-03-31: Bill Hughes Through History (Part 1)

Truth Triumphant Ministries on YouTubeTruth Triumphant Ministries on RumbleThe Disciples of Ra!: The shocking truth about “medicine”, viruses and vaccines.SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)TOPIC LIST:* Jump ahead to the slaughter of 80 Adventists—men, woman and children—in Waco, Texas on 19 April 1993, the 452nd anniversary of Loyola becoming the first Superior General by Jesuit-trained William Jefferson Blythe Clinton-Rockefeller.* Karl Rahner and Joseph Ratzinger, the Prefect for the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith* The Great Harlot drunk on the blood of the Saints!* Koresh was punished for breaking away from an apostate General Conference!* Christ, freedom, the cross.* Freedom from religion for 500 years.* Justinian: Bishop John “Corrector of heretics”, “Bishop of bishops”, “Pontifex Maximus”, “Vicarius Filii Dei”.* The Little Horn Power.* Daniel 7:25 and 1,260 years to 1798 and Napoleon Bonaparte.And he shall speak great words against the most High, and shall wear out the saints of the most High, and think to change times and laws: and they shall be given into his hand until a time and times and the dividing of time.* The burying of the Word of God and the FIRST Crusades by “Innocent III” against Christians in Europe: the Albigenses and Waldenses. 1209-1229 A.D.Revelation 1213 Now when the Dragon saw that he had been cast to the Earth, he persecuted the woman who gave birth to the male Child.14 But the woman was given two wings of a great eagle, that she might fly into the wilderness to her place, where she is nourished for a time and times and half a time, from the presence of the Serpent.15 So the Serpent spewed water out of his mouth like a flood after the woman, that he might cause her to be carried away by the flood.16 But the Earth helped the woman, and the Earth opened its mouth and swallowed up the flood which the Dragon had spewed out of his mouth.17 And the dragon was enraged with the woman, and he went to make war with the rest of her offspring, who keep the Commandments of God and have the Testimony of Jesus Christ.* What the “Dark Ages” were REALLY about: the enslavement of mankind and erasing the Word of God.* The majority of mankind was kept without the Scriptures for a THOUSAND YEARS and it was ROME’S doing.* There is no other explanation for who “Mystery Babylon” is, the “Great Whore, drunk on the blood of the Saints”.* At the same time that he was murdering Christians in his European “Crusade”, Innocent was having his clerk, Pandulph, who doubled as the Italian “Papal Legate” to England, collect the crown of John of England in May 1213. Like his father, Henry II, John believed he had the right to select a new Archbishop of Canterbury—one loyal to him and over the Pope (“Investiture”). “Innocent” excommunicated him and, given the power of Catholicism in England, he submitted and turned over his authority to Rome.* This set the stage to put “Innocent” in John’s corner over the 1215 Magna Carta, a document “Innocent” “invalidated”. “HISTORIANS” NEVER GIVE THE CONTEXT.