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Why Every Doctor Should be Prescribing a Non-GMO Diet | Jeffrey Smith
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34 views • July 21, 2020
In this video, cancer researcher Ty Bollinger speaks with Jeffrey M. Smith, a leading expert on the dangers of genetically modified foods. Jeffrey explains the potential health benefits gained by eliminating GMOs and why every doctor should be prescribing a non-GMO diet to their patients. The full interview with Jeffrey is part of "The Quest for the Cures Continues" docu-series.
If you would like to support our mission and own all episodes of our latest docu-series, Eastern Medicine: Journey Through Asia, please follow this link: http://bit.ly/eastern-medicine-TTAC.
Our mission is to educate the world, expose lies & empower people with life-saving knowledge. Help us share the truth by clicking the SHARE button above!
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About Jeffrey Smith
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Jeffrey M. Smith is an American consumer activist, politician, and film maker. He is the author of two books on genetically engineered foods, "Seeds of Deception: Exposing Industry and Government Lies about the Safety of the Genetically Engineered Foods You’re Eating," and "Genetic Roulette: The Gamble of Our Lives," which he made into a film in 2012. He has appeared twice on The Dr. Oz Show. Smith has worked with organic food marketers and alternative health product promoters to advocate against genetically modified food.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Inside The Truth About Cancer Docu-Series
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Doctors, researchers, experts, and survivors show you exactly how to prevent and treat cancer in our 3 original docu-series: "The Quest for the Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and on our website: http://bit.ly/ttac-shop.
In our docu-series, you’ll travel with Ty Bollinger who lost both his mother and father to cancer (as well as 5 other family members). Ty travels the country and the globe and sits down with leading experts, doctors, researchers, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join.
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About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
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Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for the Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, and “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.”
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News: http://bit.ly/GHN-episodes.
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
If you would like to support our mission and own all episodes of our latest docu-series, Eastern Medicine: Journey Through Asia, please follow this link: http://bit.ly/eastern-medicine-TTAC.
Our mission is to educate the world, expose lies & empower people with life-saving knowledge. Help us share the truth by clicking the SHARE button above!
--------------------------------------------------
About Jeffrey Smith
--------------------------------------------------
Jeffrey M. Smith is an American consumer activist, politician, and film maker. He is the author of two books on genetically engineered foods, "Seeds of Deception: Exposing Industry and Government Lies about the Safety of the Genetically Engineered Foods You’re Eating," and "Genetic Roulette: The Gamble of Our Lives," which he made into a film in 2012. He has appeared twice on The Dr. Oz Show. Smith has worked with organic food marketers and alternative health product promoters to advocate against genetically modified food.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Inside The Truth About Cancer Docu-Series
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Doctors, researchers, experts, and survivors show you exactly how to prevent and treat cancer in our 3 original docu-series: "The Quest for the Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and on our website: http://bit.ly/ttac-shop.
In our docu-series, you’ll travel with Ty Bollinger who lost both his mother and father to cancer (as well as 5 other family members). Ty travels the country and the globe and sits down with leading experts, doctors, researchers, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join.
---------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for the Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, and “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.”
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News: http://bit.ly/GHN-episodes.
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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