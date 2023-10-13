Truth In Media | Lara Logan's Rest of the Story Docuseries: The Brunson Brothers

The Brunson brothers are still battling in the highest court in the land.

And there's every good reason to believe that, with their horns, their heads and—maybe most importantly, their hearts—the walls of injustice will come-a-tumblin' down.

The case of Bruson v. Adams, was ignored by the mainstream media. The lawsuit was filed pro se by ordinary American citizens – four brothers from Utah — seeking the removal of President Biden and Vice President Harris, along with 291 U.S. Representatives and 94 U.S. Senators who voted to certify the Electors to the Electoral College on January 6, 2021 without first investigating serious allegations of election fraud in half a dozen states and foreign election interference and breach of national security in the 2020 Presidential Election. The outcome of such relief would presumably be to restore Donald Trump to the presidency.





On Thursday Lara Logan reported on the Brunson Brothers’ story from her interviews in Provo, Utah.





Please take the time to watch this important video of four remarkable Americans and their case against the fraudulent 2020 election.





Their battle continues.





