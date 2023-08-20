ALL the WORLD's A STAGE !! READY For the FINAL ACT? Listen to The Leaders Say "Jesus is FAKE News"

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The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel
https://youtu.be/9pk3BestNns
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jk3KRxTfkLM&t=0s
Quotation from original video description….”Things Have Manifested to the point there is no more hiding the Illusion. The Shadow Overloards are assuming their Prescribed roles and DECISION Time is HERE"
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