Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ALL the WORLD's A STAGE !! READY For the FINAL ACT? Listen to The Leaders Say "Jesus is FAKE News"
channel image
73marbren
192 Subscribers
82 views
Published Yesterday

The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel
https://youtu.be/9pk3BestNns

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jk3KRxTfkLM&t=0s

Quotation from original video description….”Things Have Manifested to the point there is no more hiding the Illusion. The Shadow Overloards are assuming their Prescribed roles and DECISION Time is HERE"

https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384

https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

https://show-notes.net/

http://www.kleckfiles.com/

tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/

https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee






Keywords
jesus christend timethe truth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket