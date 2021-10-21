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Health Benefits Of Boysenberries Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 10.21.21
InfoHealth News
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Health Benefits Of Boysenberries Dr Joel Wallach
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Air Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the spiking of the COVID 19 infections and deaths. Stating this is occurring because people aren't wearing masks, social distancing or washing hands. Asserting that those with pre-existing conditions that aren't supplementing will be real trouble. Leaving them at risk for a very negative outcome from the virus.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of boysenberries. They can help improve brain health and digestion. Containing various vitamins and minerals that support good health. Can boost digestive health, help regulate blood pressure, promotes health health, boosts the immune system, promotes lung health, boost cognition and can reduce risk of epilepsy.
Callers

Keith has a friend diagnosed with an abscess in the skull.

Anthony has high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and is experiencing hip and back pain.

Tanya's daughter is pregnant and wants a program to help insure a healthy baby.

Joe asks Doc's opinion on the lectin diet.

#HBP #diabetes #backpain
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healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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