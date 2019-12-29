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Disgusting conditions in California resemble the slums of Mumbai
LivingLawSociety
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98 views • December 29, 2019
Disgusting conditions in California resemble the slums of Mumbai


Dinesh D'Souza
291K subscribers
The homeless population multiplying in Democrat-run cities is the miserable product of liberal jurisprudence and progressive policies. The solution? Vote out the Democratic Left and make American cities great again!



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Through stunning historical recreations and a searching examination of fascism and white supremacy, "Death of a Nation" cuts through progressive big lies to expose hidden history and explosive truths.

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Lincoln united his party and saved America from the Democrats for the first time. Can Trump—and we—come together and save America for the second time?



Want to connect with Dinesh D'Souza online for more hard-hitting analysis of current events in America? Here’s how:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dsouzadinesh

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dineshdsouza

Trump threatens Fed Intervention of homelessness in California: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dAB64qIY0g

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dineshjdsouza

Email: http://www.dineshdsouza.com/email/
Keywords
politicshomelessness is plannedcalifornia criminal cabalcalifornia mixed war
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