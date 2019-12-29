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Disgusting conditions in California resemble the slums of Mumbai
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98 views • December 29, 2019
Disgusting conditions in California resemble the slums of Mumbai
Dinesh D'Souza
291K subscribers
The homeless population multiplying in Democrat-run cities is the miserable product of liberal jurisprudence and progressive policies. The solution? Vote out the Democratic Left and make American cities great again!
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Available now on DVD, Blu-ray, & Digital HD! Order here: https://deathofanationmovie.com/retai...
Through stunning historical recreations and a searching examination of fascism and white supremacy, "Death of a Nation" cuts through progressive big lies to expose hidden history and explosive truths.
Watch the shocking new trailer now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Hnvt...
Lincoln united his party and saved America from the Democrats for the first time. Can Trump—and we—come together and save America for the second time?
—
Want to connect with Dinesh D'Souza online for more hard-hitting analysis of current events in America? Here’s how:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dsouzadinesh
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dineshdsouza
Trump threatens Fed Intervention of homelessness in California: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dAB64qIY0g
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dineshjdsouza
Email: http://www.dineshdsouza.com/email/
Dinesh D'Souza
291K subscribers
The homeless population multiplying in Democrat-run cities is the miserable product of liberal jurisprudence and progressive policies. The solution? Vote out the Democratic Left and make American cities great again!
—
Available now on DVD, Blu-ray, & Digital HD! Order here: https://deathofanationmovie.com/retai...
Through stunning historical recreations and a searching examination of fascism and white supremacy, "Death of a Nation" cuts through progressive big lies to expose hidden history and explosive truths.
Watch the shocking new trailer now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Hnvt...
Lincoln united his party and saved America from the Democrats for the first time. Can Trump—and we—come together and save America for the second time?
—
Want to connect with Dinesh D'Souza online for more hard-hitting analysis of current events in America? Here’s how:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dsouzadinesh
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dineshdsouza
Trump threatens Fed Intervention of homelessness in California: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dAB64qIY0g
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dineshjdsouza
Email: http://www.dineshdsouza.com/email/
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