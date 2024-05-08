Create New Account
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves forward with vote to oust House Speaker Johnson
Published 15 hours ago

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves forward with vote to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson. Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene privileged her long-held motion to House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday, causing bipartisan uproar.


Two days after making demands but seemingly backing off her threats to Johnson (R-La.), the Georgia congresswoman surprised colleagues by triggering the resolution to oust him that she had filed on March 22.


The motion must be voted on within two legislative days.


Those demands included cutting off further US aid funding for Ukraine, returning to individual government spending bills and defunding Justice Department prosecutions of former President Donald Trump, among others.


Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/05/08/us-news...


#marjorietaylorgreene #mikejohnson #politics #congress

