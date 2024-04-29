Magnetoculture Experiment

I'm going to be experimenting with Magnetoculture in the Three Sisters Garden this year. Half of it will have the magnetized wires, the other half will not, and we'll see if there's a difference.
https://odysee.com/@electroculture:9/electroculture-part-1-earth-magnetic:0?r=3ZZs282SEQ5uPABXhMcHRGGB6RSiG4Ar&lid=20b59f1bb3afaef4ca7c0d877ec56d0b22e04446
---
DONATE: https://cahlen.org/gift
CONTACT: https://cahlen.org/contact
SUBSCRIBE: https://cahlen.org/subscribe
GEAR LIST: https://cahlen.org/gear
NOTICE: https://cahlen.org/notice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.