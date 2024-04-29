Magnetoculture Experiment

I'm going to be experimenting with Magnetoculture in the Three Sisters Garden this year. Half of it will have the magnetized wires, the other half will not, and we'll see if there's a difference.





https://odysee.com/@electroculture:9/electroculture-part-1-earth-magnetic:0?r=3ZZs282SEQ5uPABXhMcHRGGB6RSiG4Ar&lid=20b59f1bb3afaef4ca7c0d877ec56d0b22e04446





