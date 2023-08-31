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RE: Vivek Ramaswamy, "There Are No Saviors" — Dr. Jane Ruby
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338 views • August 31, 2023

Dr. Ruby is 100% correct, there are NO saviors among us that can save the world from the mess it is in. Not Trump, Not DeSantis, Not RFK Jr., Not Vivek — none. But many are desperately seeking after one, and they will find their "hero" in the antichrist, whether that is a literal person or the institution of the wicked Roman Catholic Church, or some other humanistic, New Age manifestation.

There is only ONE savior and his name is Jesus, and yes he is human!

📖 But our citizenship is in heaven – and we also eagerly await a savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ, (Philippians 3:20 NET)

📖 There is for us only one God, the Father, of whom are all things, and we are for him; and one Lord, Jesus Christ, through whom are all things, and we have our being through him. (1 Corinthians 8:6 BBE)

📖 For there is one God, and there is one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus, (1 Timothy 2:5 BSB)

 — — —

🗨️ Purge your smart home gadgets and purge the Soros owned candidates for what is likely to be another steal in 2024. It's a multi pronged attack, you need a multi prong plan. — Dr. Jane Ruby https://rumble.com/v3byzxk-purge-smart-home-gadgets-and-soros-owned-vivek.html (full video)

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