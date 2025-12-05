Clinical evidence of human soul persisting after death

While brain dead, singer and songwriter Pam Reynolds experienced one of the world’s most famous unexplained near-death experiences. Her story challenges a lot of our conventional beliefs about the brain, says pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Michael Egnor. In 1991, Pam suffered a life-threatening aneurism at the base of her brain. In order to repair the aneurism, she underwent what is called “standstill”: deep hypothermic circulatory arrest. Her body was cooled down to 60 degrees Fahrenheit, her heartbeat and breathing stopped and all blood was drained from her head. This meant that Pam met the standard criteria for clinical death during the operation. Yet she saw the entire surgery. She describes how she popped out of her body and witnessed the surgery taking place. She recounted details of the operation she could not have known about. She described conversations between doctors and even the music they were playing in the operating room while she was brain dead. While she was watching the operation, she “saw a tunnel, and she felt herself being pulled down the tunnel. So it was this very pleasant feeling. She saw this beautiful world, and she saw, I think it was her grandparents who had passed away, and her grandparents told her that it wasn't her time yet, and that she had children to raise, and she had to go back. So she went back down the tunnel, and she went back into her body when her heart restarted, and she said it was like diving into ice water. She says it was extremely unpleasant, which, yeah, it was 60 degrees. It was very cold,” Dr. Egnor says.

Pam’s experience is the best documented death experience in medical history, says Dr. Egnor. And neuroscientists are at a loss how to explain it.