Homework - The Things that Could Damage Your House

In this practical episode of Homework, veteran home inspector Mitch Kuffa breaks down the most common — and often overlooked — sources of damage that can impact any home. From hidden water intrusion and pet-related wear to the long-term effects of simple neglect, Mitch explains what to watch for, how to spot early warning signs, and the steps every homeowner can take to protect their investment.