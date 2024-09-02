In Tel Aviv and across Israel, thousands of people are demonstrating against their government's failure to reach a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal - part 2

In Tel Aviv and across Israel, thousands of people are demonstrating against their government's failure to reach a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with the Palestinian resistance.

Crowds of Israeli demonstrators are now in all areas for the return of prisoners.

Clashing with police, to demand a hostage exchange deal. This follows Israel's retrieval of six bodies from Gaza, four of which were initially believed to be alive and included in a potential exchange agreement with Hamas on July 2nd.

Thousands of Israelis flock to the government headquarters complex in Jerusalem to demand an immediate exchange deal

These are the most significant protests since the onset of the war, taking place just before a general strike scheduled for tomorrow.