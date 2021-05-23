WTF'S EVENING TYRANNY REPORT 5-22-2021 GET READY TO PROVE YOUR STATUS!

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Waking the Future
States are talking about easing the mask mandates in one breath but in another they are talking about only for those that have taken the injections. We know where this is heading and still many are stuck not believing or seeing it!
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Article Links:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cthiKoVk55iq/
https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2021/05/gov-kate-brown-tells-oregonians-you-could-win-1-million-but-only-if-youre-vaccinated-against-covid-19.html
https://summit.news/2021/05/21/report-oregon-to-demand-proof-of-vaccination-to-enter-businesses-churches-without-a-mask/
https://www.newsweek.com/california-delaying-mask-mandates-end-so-residents-have-time-prepare-health-director-1592269
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2021/01/24/government-funds-eight-vaccine-passport-schemes-despite-no-plans/
Thumbnail Link:
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Wxj9d0su7e0/hqdefault.jpg