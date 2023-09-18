MUST-WATCH: Rising temperatures are the CAUSE of increased atmospheric CO2

MUST-WATCH: Contrary to propaganda spouted by climate alarmists, rising temperatures are the CAUSE of increased atmospheric CO2, not the other way round, and the temperature of the Earth is regulated by solar activity.

The climate has always changed, long before humans got here, and it will continue to change long after we're gone, but globalist bodies like the UN and WEF want us to believe humans are causing it, as an excuse to exert absolute totalitarian control over the entire planet.

Source @Wide Awake Media

