Citizen Vigilante CLIP

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Citizen Vigilante is a 2026 vigilante action thriller film produced, written, and directed by Uwe Boll. It stars Armie Hammer as Michael Sanders, a vigilante upset about violence perpetuated by migrants, who decides to take justice into his own hands, killing immigrant criminals and corrupt officials. The film was inspired by a 2016 case in Hamburg where a 14-year-old girl was gang-raped and left for dead while the perpetrators received only suspended sentences. The film was released on X on June 25, 2026 for 48 hours, and was reposted by Elon Musk.