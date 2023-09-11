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Is It Scary Buying a Foreclosed Property? Let This 20+ Year Real Estate Agent Tell You A Thing Or Two!
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136 views • September 11, 2023
CHRIS BERGER is a licensed real estate agent in NY and FL – https://bergerpoints..com
Chris is a Home Masonry Expert and realtor with a combined 40+ years of property management, sales and renovation experience.
Chris specializes in helping 1st time home buyers and investors find the deals they really want!
Contact Chris at: [email protected]
https://bergerpoints.com
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