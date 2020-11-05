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Dr. Suzanne Humphries Lecture on vaccines and health FULL PART FOUR Q AND A (MIRRORED)
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192 views • November 05, 2020
Dr. Suzanne Humphries Lecture on vaccines and health FULL PART FOUR Q AND A (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Canal2ndOpinion at:-
https://youtu.be/oUmS5OIRzU4
FULL PART FOUR, LAST PART, QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS
Dr. Suzanne Humphries lecture on vaccines health and disease, recorded i Sweden 2014.
The Q and A part contains following subjects:
- Vaccination after chemo therapy
- Cervical cancer vaccine (appr. 10 minutes speak)
- Can you sue the vaccine companies in the US?
- Can the industry predict how viruses mutate?
- Would you take your child to a "measles-party"?
- Whooping cough
- The importance of breastfeeding and development of the immune system in infants.
More about Dr. Suzanne Humphries:
http://drsuzanne.net/
THIS IS A NON PROFIT VIDEO PRODUCTION.
ALL DONATIONS ARE APPRECIATED.
PayPal:
[email protected]
THANK YOU !
Canal 2nd Opinion
Sweden
http://www.2op.se
https://www.facebook.com/Canal-2nd-Opinion-260569270754045/
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Model Human
Artist
Hal G.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Canal2ndOpinion at:-
https://youtu.be/oUmS5OIRzU4
FULL PART FOUR, LAST PART, QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS
Dr. Suzanne Humphries lecture on vaccines health and disease, recorded i Sweden 2014.
The Q and A part contains following subjects:
- Vaccination after chemo therapy
- Cervical cancer vaccine (appr. 10 minutes speak)
- Can you sue the vaccine companies in the US?
- Can the industry predict how viruses mutate?
- Would you take your child to a "measles-party"?
- Whooping cough
- The importance of breastfeeding and development of the immune system in infants.
More about Dr. Suzanne Humphries:
http://drsuzanne.net/
THIS IS A NON PROFIT VIDEO PRODUCTION.
ALL DONATIONS ARE APPRECIATED.
PayPal:
[email protected]
THANK YOU !
Canal 2nd Opinion
Sweden
http://www.2op.se
https://www.facebook.com/Canal-2nd-Opinion-260569270754045/
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Model Human
Artist
Hal G.
Keywords
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