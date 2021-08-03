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The Covid Stranglehold Tightens It's Grip - Bowne Report
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160 views • August 03, 2021
The Covid Stranglehold Tightens It's Grip - Bowne Report
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6109007521a956269608c014
Bowne Report 8/3/21
The stranglehold is slowly suffocating all of the liberty and freedom Americans hold within their hearts and minds. As another lockdown is inevitable from a tyrannical government that won't let up. The mask mandates will continue. The vaccines will be gradually forced. The unvaccinated will be starved. And a World ID and Vaccine passport will become the norm. The longer Americans continue to submit to the globalist plan to control society through a psyop that was war gamed right out in the open, the sooner the United Nations Agenda will reach its zenith.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6109007521a956269608c014
Bowne Report 8/3/21
The stranglehold is slowly suffocating all of the liberty and freedom Americans hold within their hearts and minds. As another lockdown is inevitable from a tyrannical government that won't let up. The mask mandates will continue. The vaccines will be gradually forced. The unvaccinated will be starved. And a World ID and Vaccine passport will become the norm. The longer Americans continue to submit to the globalist plan to control society through a psyop that was war gamed right out in the open, the sooner the United Nations Agenda will reach its zenith.
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