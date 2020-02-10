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Visualizing commits in PhalconPHP's repository
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1 view • February 10, 2020
Phalcon is a web framework implemented as a C extension offering high performance and lower resource consumption.
A small video created with code_swarm, visualizing the commits made throughout the life of our project.
Thank you to all the contributors!
Discord - Chat: https://phalcon.io/discord
Forum: https://phalcon.io/forum
OpenCollective - Support Us: https://phalcon.io/fund
Store - Merchandise: https://phalcon.io/store
Telegram: https://phalcon.io/telegram
Gab: https://phalcon.io/gab
MeWe: https://phalcon.io/mewe
Parler: https://phalcon.io/parler
Facebook: https://phalcon.io/fb
Twitter: https://phalcon.io/t
BitChute: https://phalcon.io/bitchute
BrightEon: https://phalcon.io/brighteon
LBRY: https://phalcon.io/lbry
YouTube: https://phalcon.io/youtube
Different colors denote different types of files. The higher the density of the dots in the middle, the more the commits.
We hope you enjoy it!
You might also like this video which uses a different visualization package: http://youtu.be/vm31xvT6LUc
The Phalcon Team
Project page: https://github.com/cphalcon/
Website: http://www.phalconphp.com/
Forums: http://forum.phalconphp.com
Codeswarm: https://code.google.com/p/codeswarm/
A small video created with code_swarm, visualizing the commits made throughout the life of our project.
Thank you to all the contributors!
Discord - Chat: https://phalcon.io/discord
Forum: https://phalcon.io/forum
OpenCollective - Support Us: https://phalcon.io/fund
Store - Merchandise: https://phalcon.io/store
Telegram: https://phalcon.io/telegram
Gab: https://phalcon.io/gab
MeWe: https://phalcon.io/mewe
Parler: https://phalcon.io/parler
Facebook: https://phalcon.io/fb
Twitter: https://phalcon.io/t
BitChute: https://phalcon.io/bitchute
BrightEon: https://phalcon.io/brighteon
LBRY: https://phalcon.io/lbry
YouTube: https://phalcon.io/youtube
Different colors denote different types of files. The higher the density of the dots in the middle, the more the commits.
We hope you enjoy it!
You might also like this video which uses a different visualization package: http://youtu.be/vm31xvT6LUc
The Phalcon Team
Project page: https://github.com/cphalcon/
Website: http://www.phalconphp.com/
Forums: http://forum.phalconphp.com
Codeswarm: https://code.google.com/p/codeswarm/
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