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11/15/18 #DEWSOS!! USA is Under Attack! CA Today, Your Town Tomorrow! #NIMBYNOMORE!
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35 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
11/15/18: The torching of CA is a Shadow Gov't military operation. WE, the People, are under attack and we MUST wake up and take action in our self defense, as is our right under the United States Constitution! The election stealing, torching of California and invasion of our Southern border is all being staged simultaneously to accomplish multiple nefarious Shadow Government goals.
If you want to join me and Steven D. Kelley discussing these issues at 7pm Pacific Time tonight: https://www.truthcatradio.com
Please watch the incredible video by AIM "Firestorm Apocalypse in America":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1-EIuat538&;t=2335s
Please subscribe to American Intelligence Media
Now is the time to pray, act and be completely engaged freedom lovers! Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV and for your actions and prayers to promote humanity, liberty and the restoration of the American Republic! 1776 worldwide!!
The Agenda 21 MAP for USA land/population control:
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message878048/pg1
Santa Susana nuclear energy site under complete threat from the Woolsey Fire and source of multiple contaminations in the past:
http://www.laist.com/2018/11/13/santa_susana_nuclear_site_woolsey_fire.php
Ridiculously, the media now wants us to think it is ISIS causing the fires!
https://pjmedia.com/homeland-security/isis-group-claims-california-wildfires-are-retribution-vows-you-will-see-more-fires/
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong and clear over this crucial weekend! THINK about what you WANT to occur and treat yourself the way you wish others would treat you! Do not fear, WE ARE FREE!
11/15/18: The torching of CA is a Shadow Gov't military operation. WE, the People, are under attack and we MUST wake up and take action in our self defense, as is our right under the United States Constitution! The election stealing, torching of California and invasion of our Southern border is all being staged simultaneously to accomplish multiple nefarious Shadow Government goals.
If you want to join me and Steven D. Kelley discussing these issues at 7pm Pacific Time tonight: https://www.truthcatradio.com
Please watch the incredible video by AIM "Firestorm Apocalypse in America":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1-EIuat538&;t=2335s
Please subscribe to American Intelligence Media
Now is the time to pray, act and be completely engaged freedom lovers! Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV and for your actions and prayers to promote humanity, liberty and the restoration of the American Republic! 1776 worldwide!!
The Agenda 21 MAP for USA land/population control:
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message878048/pg1
Santa Susana nuclear energy site under complete threat from the Woolsey Fire and source of multiple contaminations in the past:
http://www.laist.com/2018/11/13/santa_susana_nuclear_site_woolsey_fire.php
Ridiculously, the media now wants us to think it is ISIS causing the fires!
https://pjmedia.com/homeland-security/isis-group-claims-california-wildfires-are-retribution-vows-you-will-see-more-fires/
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong and clear over this crucial weekend! THINK about what you WANT to occur and treat yourself the way you wish others would treat you! Do not fear, WE ARE FREE!
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