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[Mar 20, 2018] Rob Skiba, Jared Chrestman and Tom Dunn discuss SEED, Star Wars, Flat Earth, the Nephilim and more (17.6K views on YouTube)
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53 views • October 09, 2021
My friends Jared Chrestman and Tom Dunn interviewed me back in May of 2017. We covered a lot of ground in this one, specifically related to my SEED project and how all of my current and prior research plays into it. This video will help you understand my motivation behind SEED. I actually meant to mirror this almost a year ago, when it first aired, but it must have dropped off my radar. Anyway here it is now. Hope you enjoy it.
And please be sure to check out their YouTube channel - Through The Black - and support the work they are doing over there:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4FOzbNyrxb-Z8Su0GtMvUw/videos
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
And please be sure to check out their YouTube channel - Through The Black - and support the work they are doing over there:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4FOzbNyrxb-Z8Su0GtMvUw/videos
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
Keywords
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