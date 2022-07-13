AGE RESTRICTED; GRAPHIC: WAR INJURIES: Eva Bartlett: Ukraine Continues Killing Children in The Donetsk People's Republic, Including With Western Weapons (mirrored0

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https://youtu.be/DYaFqlyU5QM
Ukrainian shelling of the Donetsk People's Republic city Makeevka on June 21 killed another child and injured two more. Six year old Polina Grebennikova suffered shrapnel to her brain from the illegal shelling of a school playground that evening and died of her injuries.
This tragedy is just a glimpse of the horrors the people of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics have endured for over eight years of Ukraine's terrorism, terrorism supported and funded by the West.
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https://t.me/ConflictChronicles/2747
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https://t.me/StopHating_Russia/1721
https://waronfakes.com/page/2/
https://ukr-leaks.org/en/Investigation
https://twitter.com/abunin/status/1544671469367599106
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhmCXYGO7ac
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/06/17/western-media-and-politicians-prefer-to-ignore-the-truth-about-donetsk-civilians-killed-in-ukrainian-shelling/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/04/08/they-saw-and-heard-the-truth-then-lied-about-it-media-on-donbass-delegation-omitted-mention-of-ukraines-8-year-war-on-the-autonomous-republics/
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