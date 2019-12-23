© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
C4I = Call 4 Investigation. Dec. 19 & 22, URGENT: Patricia's HOME FIRE!! Arson??
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • December 23, 2019
This is NOT a photo of this event. However, this program's creater, producer and hostess for some 18 years, Patricia's farm home caught fire Weds. eve. Updated interview Further investigation indicates Arson! Help/Donations needed. Share this widely.
Stew Webb and Amber Dawn jumped into a hasty TV show on Thurs, UPDATE with Sunday interview, today, starts about40 minutes in.
Stew Webb and Amber Dawn jumped into a hasty TV show on Thurs, UPDATE with Sunday interview, today, starts about40 minutes in.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.