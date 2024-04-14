DEEP RIVER

Deep river keep on a -rolling

Deep river rolling to the sea

Deep River keeps on a -rolling

Deep river rolling so deep

I went down to the river in the morning

I went at the break of day

I went down to the river in the morning

I went down to the river to pray

Deep river keep on a -rolling

Deep river rolling to the sea

Deep River keeps on a -rolling

Deep river rolling so deep

Oh Lord Oh Lord have mercy

I repent my sinful ways

Oh Lord Oh Lord have mercy

Jesus wash my sins away

Deep river keep on a -rolling

Deep river rolling to the sea

Deep River keeps on a -rolling

Deep river rolling so deep

Oh come now Holy Spirit

Inspire me from above

Oh come now Holy Spirit

And fill my heart with Thy love

Deep river keep on a -rolling

Deep river rolling to the sea

Deep River keeps on a -rolling

Deep river rolling so deep

Our Father who art in heaven

Let Thy will be done

Lead us not into temptation

But let Thy kingdom come

Deep river keep on a -rolling

Deep river rolling to the sea

Deep River keeps on a -rolling

Deep river rolling so deep

Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2024