DEEP RIVER
Deep river keep on a -rolling
Deep river rolling to the sea
Deep River keeps on a -rolling
Deep river rolling so deep
I went down to the river in the morning
I went at the break of day
I went down to the river in the morning
I went down to the river to pray
Deep river keep on a -rolling
Deep river rolling to the sea
Deep River keeps on a -rolling
Deep river rolling so deep
Oh Lord Oh Lord have mercy
I repent my sinful ways
Oh Lord Oh Lord have mercy
Jesus wash my sins away
Deep river keep on a -rolling
Deep river rolling to the sea
Deep River keeps on a -rolling
Deep river rolling so deep
Oh come now Holy Spirit
Inspire me from above
Oh come now Holy Spirit
And fill my heart with Thy love
Deep river keep on a -rolling
Deep river rolling to the sea
Deep River keeps on a -rolling
Deep river rolling so deep
Our Father who art in heaven
Let Thy will be done
Lead us not into temptation
But let Thy kingdom come
Deep river keep on a -rolling
Deep river rolling to the sea
Deep River keeps on a -rolling
Deep river rolling so deep
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2024
