Abuse of Power - Copper Badge (2023) Volume 6







Abuse of Power is a 2023 documentary, an eight volume series by Dauntless Dialogue. Conspiracy theories of a Satanic cabal operating behind the veneer of global government, finance, and entertainment have long circulated with little tangible evidence brought to bear. Is there any truth to these far-fetched claims? ABUSE OF POWER investigates powerful people that pledge allegiance to Satan and engage in ritualistic abuse, sacrifice, and even cannibalism… and how they manage to perfectly blend into society.





Abuse of Power - Red Carpet (2023) Volume 1

Abuse of Power - Black Mass (2023) Volume 2

Abuse of Power - White House (2023) Volume 3

Abuse of Power - Blue Blood (2023) Volume 4

Abuse of Power - Brownstone (2023) Volume 5

Abuse of Power - Yellow Journalism (2023) Volume 7

Abuse of Power - Purple Heart (2023) Volume 8

