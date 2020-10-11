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11/10/2020 -- California Earthquakes at OIL PUMPING OPERATIONS and Volcanoes -- Seismic spread
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73 views • November 10, 2020
The oil and gas pumping operations, volcanoes, steam generation locations, as well as high voltage transmission lines are being struck by noteworthy seismic activity. Earthquakes are striking at the weak points across the areas under stress, and are following a path (trajectory) across the craton edge from West to East over the course of a few days time.
The slow slip of the North American plate is still underway, this should lead to a large earthquake on the West coast during (or shortly after) the slow slip period.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
The slow slip of the North American plate is still underway, this should lead to a large earthquake on the West coast during (or shortly after) the slow slip period.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
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