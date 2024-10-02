Lucy Letby Game Over - She’s Innocent (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Carl Perkins at;-
https://youtu.be/njSd6jYMMMo?si=RHiLMQ22a3elbcRZ
Premiered 2nd October 2024
I discuss the File On Four Podcast which clears Lucy Letby of the murder of Baby C and the 2 Insulin cases which she is now serving time for. I make reference to blogs by Mark Mayes and the Black Belt Barrister, both of which I recommend watching
Carl Perkins