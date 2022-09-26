100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





Do You Need 3 Bowel Movements Per Day When Taking Turpentine?





Turpentine 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) is a very powerful natural oil that has strong anti fungal and anti parasitic effects and it is massively promoted by Dr. Jennifer Daniels.





And a lot of people tend to learn from Dr. Jennifer Daniels in her Candida Cleaner book and various interviews done with her that she states time and time again that you must have three or more bowel movements per day before even taking turpentine internally with sugar.





So is it true? Do you need to have three or more bowel movements per day before taking turpentine with sugar? If so why? & Are there any other turpentine protocols that you can perform when having less than three per day?





Find out all the answers to the above questions by watching this video from start to finish,.





