100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up with him and find more information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: https://bit.ly/3uW1sHW
Turpentine Studies: https://bit.ly/3mp0Ia8
FIX ALL OF YOUR DIGESTIVE ISSUES FAST WITH PROBIOTICS, ENZYMES, AND BETAINE HCL!: https://bit.ly/3BRwOlF
Do You Need 3 Bowel Movements Per Day When Taking Turpentine?
Turpentine 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) is a very powerful natural oil that has strong anti fungal and anti parasitic effects and it is massively promoted by Dr. Jennifer Daniels.
And a lot of people tend to learn from Dr. Jennifer Daniels in her Candida Cleaner book and various interviews done with her that she states time and time again that you must have three or more bowel movements per day before even taking turpentine internally with sugar.
So is it true? Do you need to have three or more bowel movements per day before taking turpentine with sugar? If so why? & Are there any other turpentine protocols that you can perform when having less than three per day?
Find out all the answers to the above questions by watching this video from start to finish,.
My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
Tip Me Through Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/sunfruitdan
Pledge To Me Via Patreon: https://patreon.com/sunfruitdan
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Check Out My Fitness Youtube Channel By Clicking Here: bit.ly/2gLRhTK
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.