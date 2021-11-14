RIGHT NOW - GARETH ICKE TALKS TO CORNELL UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR DAVID COLLUM & PETE STONE OF THE SOVER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
DavidIcke
DavidIcke
David Collum - Cornell University
Stuart Wilkie - Midazolam whistleblower
Jacqui & Gabriel - Midazolam documentary
Pete Stone - The Sovereign Project
Naomi Cook - Australian activist
Venla - Australian nurse
Watch the full episode at ickonic.com/rightnow