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🎵The AI Replacement Doom Loop
wolfburg
wolfburg
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A classic 80s New Wave track with a driving beat and a cynical, yet relatable, message, The song starts with a clean, slightly distorted guitar riff and a punchy drum machine beat, A male vocalist, with a smooth, slightly weathered tone, tells a story of heartbreak, His ex-lover delivers a cutting monologue, revealing that money is the reason she's leaving him, The chorus explodes with a soaring, layered synth melody, a catchy lead guitar riff, and a powerful vocal performance, capturing the frustration and bitterness of the protagonist, The bridge features a spacey synth arpeggio and a distorted guitar solo, building tension before dropping back into the powerful chorus, The song ends with a fade-out of the chorus and a final, echoing guitar strum

[Intro]
(LinnDrum kick and clap start—punchy, dry)
(Prophet-5 eighth-note bass pulse enters)
(Tight palm-muted Strat stabs)

[Verse 1]
Clocking in at the glowing screen
The most efficient ghost you’ve ever seen
The Prophet hums a low-bit melody
While the software writes my eulogy
One more prompt and the lights go dim
The silicon tide is rushing in

[Pre-Chorus]
(Bass pulse intensifies)
(Drum fills: rapid gated snare rolls)
It’s a logic gate, it’s a locked door
They don’t need the human touch no more!

[Chorus]
(Explosive distorted power chords)
(Lush hall reverb on vocals)
Caught in the AI Replacement Doom Loop!
Falling through the binary hoop!
Caught in the AI Replacement Doom Loop!
(Echo: The Doom Loop! The Doom Loop!)
The algorithm’s hungry and it’s coming for you!

[Verse 2]
(Back to tight stabs and pulsing synth)
Polished code in a perfect row
Where did all the paychecks go?
A New Wave croon for a digital age
We’re just ink drying on a deleted page
The LinnDrum beats a steady retreat
While the bots are dancing in the street

[Bridge]
(Half-time feel)
(Dreamy Prophet-5 pads)
(Slap-back delay on vocals)
Upload the soul...
Download the role...
Delete the rest...
I failed the Turing test.

[Guitar Solo]
(High-gain, melodic New Wave solo with heavy chorus effect)

[Chorus]
(Maximum volume, wide stereo image)
Caught in the AI Replacement Doom Loop!
Falling through the binary hoop!
Caught in the AI Replacement Doom Loop!
(Echo: The Doom Loop! The Doom Loop!)
The algorithm’s hungry and it’s coming for you!

[Outro]
(Prophet-5 bass pulse fades out)
(Final gated snare hit)
(System shutdown sound)
[End]

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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