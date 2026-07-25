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A classic 80s New Wave track with a driving beat and a cynical, yet relatable, message, The song starts with a clean, slightly distorted guitar riff and a punchy drum machine beat, A male vocalist, with a smooth, slightly weathered tone, tells a story of heartbreak, His ex-lover delivers a cutting monologue, revealing that money is the reason she's leaving him, The chorus explodes with a soaring, layered synth melody, a catchy lead guitar riff, and a powerful vocal performance, capturing the frustration and bitterness of the protagonist, The bridge features a spacey synth arpeggio and a distorted guitar solo, building tension before dropping back into the powerful chorus, The song ends with a fade-out of the chorus and a final, echoing guitar strum
[Intro]
(LinnDrum kick and clap start—punchy, dry)
(Prophet-5 eighth-note bass pulse enters)
(Tight palm-muted Strat stabs)
[Verse 1]
Clocking in at the glowing screen
The most efficient ghost you’ve ever seen
The Prophet hums a low-bit melody
While the software writes my eulogy
One more prompt and the lights go dim
The silicon tide is rushing in
[Pre-Chorus]
(Bass pulse intensifies)
(Drum fills: rapid gated snare rolls)
It’s a logic gate, it’s a locked door
They don’t need the human touch no more!
[Chorus]
(Explosive distorted power chords)
(Lush hall reverb on vocals)
Caught in the AI Replacement Doom Loop!
Falling through the binary hoop!
Caught in the AI Replacement Doom Loop!
(Echo: The Doom Loop! The Doom Loop!)
The algorithm’s hungry and it’s coming for you!
[Verse 2]
(Back to tight stabs and pulsing synth)
Polished code in a perfect row
Where did all the paychecks go?
A New Wave croon for a digital age
We’re just ink drying on a deleted page
The LinnDrum beats a steady retreat
While the bots are dancing in the street
[Bridge]
(Half-time feel)
(Dreamy Prophet-5 pads)
(Slap-back delay on vocals)
Upload the soul...
Download the role...
Delete the rest...
I failed the Turing test.
[Guitar Solo]
(High-gain, melodic New Wave solo with heavy chorus effect)
[Chorus]
(Maximum volume, wide stereo image)
Caught in the AI Replacement Doom Loop!
Falling through the binary hoop!
Caught in the AI Replacement Doom Loop!
(Echo: The Doom Loop! The Doom Loop!)
The algorithm’s hungry and it’s coming for you!
[Outro]
(Prophet-5 bass pulse fades out)
(Final gated snare hit)
(System shutdown sound)
[End]