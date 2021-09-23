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YOUR SHOPPING LIST FOR THE FLCCC'S RECOMMENDED JUST IN CASE COVID KIT
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95 views • September 23, 2021
In this FLCCC How to video, we discuss what you need to shop for to put together your Just in Case Covid Kit. The FLCCC does not sell these ready made kits therefore you have to go out and purchase these ingredients yourself. The only thing not included in this video is the povidone iodine nose drop solution. Please see the video on how to make this solution in our educational playlist.
What you need for your Just in Case Covid Kit:
1. vitamin C
2. vitamin D
3. zinc
4. melatonin
5. quercetin
6. mouthwash with CPC, Listerine, or povidone iodine mouthwash
7. 1% povidone iodine nose spray or nose drop solution (make this yourself)
Please check out our FAQ for more information here:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/ivermectin-in-covid-19/faq-on-ivermectin/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FearlessNation:7
What you need for your Just in Case Covid Kit:
1. vitamin C
2. vitamin D
3. zinc
4. melatonin
5. quercetin
6. mouthwash with CPC, Listerine, or povidone iodine mouthwash
7. 1% povidone iodine nose spray or nose drop solution (make this yourself)
Please check out our FAQ for more information here:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/ivermectin-in-covid-19/faq-on-ivermectin/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FearlessNation:7
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