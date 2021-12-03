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Covid Pandemic Revealed Part 3 of The Event
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230 views • December 03, 2021
This is one small fraction of THE EVENT that is taking place Dec 17th online to educate and empower all of humanity. Go here to sign for free! You can also enroll for much more information at https://2021.theevent.global/ . This video tells of a West Point graduate sharing the truth about Industrialized medicine and how it affects everyone. This, helping reveal the Covid Pandemic takeover and more by standing up as a free man or woman as your best defense and right. Go to HealthFreedomForHumanity.org for more information. Patrick Gentempo has put this out there. Please send this around to everyone you know!
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