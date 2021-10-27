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Day 12 of the Pennsylvania circumcision crisis protest in Philadelphia!
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60 views • October 27, 2021
The red bloodstain on the crotch symbolizes the wound that cutter doctors inflicted on male genitals when they were too young to defend themselves.
It instantly reveals this truth: When you cut into the penis of a baby, you are forever damaging the penis of the man he will become.
It instantly reveals this truth: When you cut into the penis of a baby, you are forever damaging the penis of the man he will become.
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