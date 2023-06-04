Create New Account
U.S. patent for vaccine nanotechnology uses toxin of biowarfare, notes Karen Kingston
The Prisoner
Published 18 hours ago |
From Stew Peters documentary "Final Days" which premiered on 31 May 2023. The patent Karen Kingston is talking about can be read here: https://patents.justia.com/patent/9539210
A PDF of the patent (US-9539210-B2) is posted here: http://www.bainwoodhuang.com/7058633.pdf
The patent says: "Vaccine nanotechnology", "In some embodiments, the small molecule is a toxin. In some embodiments, the toxin is from a chemical weapon, an agent of biowarfare, or a hazardous environmental agent."

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

biowarfaretoxinvaxxfinal dayskaren kingston

