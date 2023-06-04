U.S. patent for vaccine nanotechnology uses toxin of biowarfare, notes Karen Kingston

From Stew Peters documentary "Final Days" which premiered on 31 May
2023. The patent Karen Kingston is talking about can be read here: https://patents.justia.com/patent/9539210
A PDF of the patent (US-9539210-B2) is posted here: http://www.bainwoodhuang.com/7058633.pdf
The patent says: "Vaccine nanotechnology", "In some embodiments, the small molecule is a toxin. In some embodiments, the toxin is from a chemical weapon, an agent of biowarfare, or a hazardous environmental agent."
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
