Justin True-Dope

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[Turdo]
* Neoliberal leaders are weak and fearful.
* Canada’s Prime Minister is ruining the country.
* Turdeau ran away from truckers — and is hiding from the convoy of working-class people.
* He wants you to obey like serfs.
* Even he realizes how absurd his argument is.
* One person does not speak for the rest.
* Where is Little Fidel? He’s a master of disguise who could be hiding in plain sight.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 31 January 2022