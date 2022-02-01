Justin True-Dope

[Turdo]

* Neoliberal leaders are weak and fearful.

* Canada’s Prime Minister is ruining the country.

* Turdeau ran away from truckers — and is hiding from the convoy of working-class people.

* He wants you to obey like serfs.

* Even he realizes how absurd his argument is.

* One person does not speak for the rest.

* Where is Little Fidel? He’s a master of disguise who could be hiding in plain sight.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 31 January 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6294695306001

