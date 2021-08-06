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A Light in a Dark Place: CDC 'Green Zone' Internment KZ Camps [05.08.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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50 views • August 06, 2021
Note: The Satanist are also building theese KZ Camps in Denmark, documented last year 2020.
The Satanist have been preparing for this for many many years..

Updated July 26, 2020
Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html

December 30, 2020
Madness: CDC has a proposal to segregate COVID-19 ‘high-risk’ people in ‘green zones’
In a document that was updated on July 26, 2020, with the Orwellian title “Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings,” the CDC proposed a “shielding approach” to reduce the number of severe COVID-19 cases “by limiting contact between individuals at higher risk of developing severe disease (‘high-risk’) and the general population (‘low-risk’)” by “temporarily” relocating the high-risk individuals to safe or “green zones” established at the household, neighborhood, camp/sector or community level where they “would have minimal contact with family members and other low-risk residents.”
https://www.dcclothesline.com/2020/12/30/madness-cdc-has-a-proposal-to-segregate-covid-19-high-risk-people-in-green-zones/

400 views Aug 5, 2021
A light in a dark place
1.47K subscribers
https://youtu.be/de_eeHHNpRI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSdw1aS8scvrhlVOhh7_3Ew
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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