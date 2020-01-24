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Jon Rappoport: Doctors Have A Spiritual Choice To Make
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105 views • January 24, 2020
Jon Rappoport joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the corruption in the medical industry slowly becoming a full on tyranny.
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