Russia Return to Gold Standard March 4, 2022...

:30 Russia to repeal 20-percent VAT Tax on precious metals March 4, 2022.3:49 2019 Russian metals interview on the prior 20-percent VAT Tax on precious metals.2 clips, 4:20.The government will abolish the VAT (tax) on bullion. This Bill will go to the State Duma on March 4. Going forward - when purchasing gold bars or other precious metals from a bank, the 20% current tax on top of its value will not.Russia Returns to Gold Standard - Government to Remove VAT (Tax) on Bullion. This bill will be submitted to the State Duma on March 4. . . .Hal Turner Editorial RemarksIn one fell swoop, Russia just made the Russian Ruble the single most stable currency in the entire world.Moreover, they just fucked the US Dollar and the EURO so badly, neither currency is likely to survive.Nobody around the world will favor a US dollar, backed by nothing, from a nation $30 TRILLION in debt, versus a gold-backed Ruble.halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/boom-russia-returns-to-the-gold-standard-for-its-currencyRussian VAT on Gold Bullion May be Cancelled 2020Updated June 27, 2019Judging by how the Russian ruble has devalued versus gold and other stronger fully fiat currencies, it is understandable some investors in Russia have stayed away from gold bullion buying with +20% VAT to date.sdbullion.com/blog/russian-vat-gold-bullion-may-cancel-2020s