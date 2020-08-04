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Segment Banned By Youtube for referencing and Article about 'Q' - Problems w/ The Q Movement from an Insider
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45 views • August 04, 2020
This is a segment from Monday's (8-3-20) episode that caused Youtube to delete the entire episode.
I read the Gateway Pundit Article about Russian Infiltration amongst the Q movement. I also address what I consider to be problems within the Q movement.
I read the Gateway Pundit Article about Russian Infiltration amongst the Q movement. I also address what I consider to be problems within the Q movement.
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