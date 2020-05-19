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The X39 "Stem Cell Patch" Vanquished my Fatigue! [Blair Darby Interview]
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26 views • May 19, 2020
I chat with my friend Blair who has been using the Lifewave X39 patch for 8 months. This is a 3rd generation Phototherapy patch that stimulates stem cells, there are over 80 open-label and double-blind clinical studies on X39. The science underlying this innovative biohack is described in Blair’s very witty article about it, here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/753-lifewave-x39
Mentioned and Discussed...
2:20 What is the LifeWave X39™
“You are The Placebo Effect” Book Review https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/762-you-are-the-placebo
7:02 What is Photobiomodulation
11:37 Powered by Peptides
13:15 LifeWave X39’s Effects
19:30 A Skin Hack
22:00 How to Use the X39
24:30 Photobiomodulation vs Surgery for Injuries
Red Light Therapy Saved Theo a Herniated Disk Surgery https://lbry.tv/@jroseland:f/Red-Light-Testimonial:b
About Dinshah P. Ghadiali https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eqvlBnHMDaQ
The Body Light Mini Infrared Light https://www.limitlessmindset.com/mind-hardware/389-red-light-therapy-ead
36:00 Cycling is Advisable
40:25 Blair’s Biohacks
Iodine
Lion’s Mane
NAD+ as Nicotinamide Riboside
DIY - Vitamin C w/an Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wCy1H7ZpXA
Fermented Cod-liver and Butter Oil https://amzn.to/369Cubu
Asea Redox Signaling Molecules https://amzn.to/3bFuLDd
My Book Review of EMF*D https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/1570-emf-d
Order from Lifewave https://www.limitlessmindset.com/X39
Get in touch w/Blair
[email protected] https://www.facebook.com/blair.darby.1
Join his Qigong live streams from Sedona
https://www.mixcloud.com/yogiblair33/
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Book
How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Donate
Bitcoin: 3E9qysCWEHhCwupuBstk8w8KFFQHDGWs8t
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/753-lifewave-x39
Mentioned and Discussed...
2:20 What is the LifeWave X39™
“You are The Placebo Effect” Book Review https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/762-you-are-the-placebo
7:02 What is Photobiomodulation
11:37 Powered by Peptides
13:15 LifeWave X39’s Effects
19:30 A Skin Hack
22:00 How to Use the X39
24:30 Photobiomodulation vs Surgery for Injuries
Red Light Therapy Saved Theo a Herniated Disk Surgery https://lbry.tv/@jroseland:f/Red-Light-Testimonial:b
About Dinshah P. Ghadiali https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eqvlBnHMDaQ
The Body Light Mini Infrared Light https://www.limitlessmindset.com/mind-hardware/389-red-light-therapy-ead
36:00 Cycling is Advisable
40:25 Blair’s Biohacks
Iodine
Lion’s Mane
NAD+ as Nicotinamide Riboside
DIY - Vitamin C w/an Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wCy1H7ZpXA
Fermented Cod-liver and Butter Oil https://amzn.to/369Cubu
Asea Redox Signaling Molecules https://amzn.to/3bFuLDd
My Book Review of EMF*D https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/1570-emf-d
Order from Lifewave https://www.limitlessmindset.com/X39
Get in touch w/Blair
[email protected] https://www.facebook.com/blair.darby.1
Join his Qigong live streams from Sedona
https://www.mixcloud.com/yogiblair33/
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Book
How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Donate
Bitcoin: 3E9qysCWEHhCwupuBstk8w8KFFQHDGWs8t
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
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