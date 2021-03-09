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Simon "the Sorcerer" Parkes: Deceiver or Self-Deceived? - Part 2 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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91 views • March 09, 2021
Part 2: Simon Parkes' rise to virality is unprecedented. The masters of social media seem to favor his channels (unlike most other conservative and Trump supporters who have been banned). Who is this man who started Connecting Consciousness? Why is he suddenly praised by many in the Q movement? What about his several predictions that have fallen flat? In this video we expose who this man is--and his so-called connection with a reptilian being from the Garden of Eden. You decide--deceiver, self-deceived or spiritual adept?
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