Alien Engagement? PostScript Insight with John Petersen
ArlingtonInstitute
Published 16 hours ago

In his book, "Out of the Blue ... Wildcards and Other Big Future Surprises," John Petersen brings forth the possibility of UFO's, or alien engagement. Could this potential be on our near horizon?

alienufodisclosurejohn petersen

