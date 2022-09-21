🔴 JESUS IS COMING BACK 🔴 A Song Of Celebration For The Believers

'JESUS IS COMING BACK' 💥 is an uplifting, hopeful song to encourage the true believers, the remnant, (His Bride), that Jesus our King is coming back to earth to receive us and hide us away for a little while until the indignation has passed... Isaiah 26:20

Song written by: Sharon Marie K., for JESUS!

[email protected]

[email protected]

Narrated and Sung by: Tommy Bones

[email protected]

It's very exciting to be living in the LAST DAYS isn't it... Just think - we are the LAST generation...👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Remember to live everyday as if it's your last day on earth - it just might be! 🕛⌛😉

If you wish to add this song to your worship service, at one of the above emails, you may request music charts or back ground tracks.😉 May God Richly Bless You and Keep You! MARANATHA! 🎹🎶🎵

If you'd like to see who the songwriter/producer is, follow this link to a teaching video about pianos. God bless you. Sharon

😉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZqBQ4abloo&t=933s